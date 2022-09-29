DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 35,271 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $11,421,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

