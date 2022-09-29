DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

