DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ESGU stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.