DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.69 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

