DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

