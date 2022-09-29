DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $563.49 and a one year high of $853.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.