DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

