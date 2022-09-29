DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LUMN opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

