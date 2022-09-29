DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

