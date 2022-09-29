DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 222,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

