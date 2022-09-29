DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 162,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Trading Up 2.0 %

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

