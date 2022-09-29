DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.