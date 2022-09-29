DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of BUD stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

