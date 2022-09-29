DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.18 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

