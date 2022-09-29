DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 3.6 %

PAYX opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

