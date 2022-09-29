DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

