DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEB stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07.
