DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 111.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 195,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $207.96 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $391.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

