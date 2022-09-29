DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

