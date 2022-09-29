DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $71.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

