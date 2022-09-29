DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

