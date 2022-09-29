DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.