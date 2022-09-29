DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

