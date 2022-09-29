DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.59 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

