DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

