DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

