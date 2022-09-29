DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 169 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,300,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.51 and a 200-day moving average of $325.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $289.50 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

