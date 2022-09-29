DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 17,735 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 463.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.45 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

