DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

AHH stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

