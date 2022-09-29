DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

HBAN opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

