DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

