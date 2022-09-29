DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

