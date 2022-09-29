DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

