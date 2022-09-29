DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of AB opened at $36.91 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

