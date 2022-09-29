DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

