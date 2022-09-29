DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 in the last quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

