DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

