DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 32.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

EVERTEC stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

