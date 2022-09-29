DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 301 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $429.14 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.