DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 374 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $212.02 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $206.10 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.