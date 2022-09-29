DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 37,913 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

