DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $115,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

