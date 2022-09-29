DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

