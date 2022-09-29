DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

