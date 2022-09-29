DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 685 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

