DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,747 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

