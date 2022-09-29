DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 793 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $281.49 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.64 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average of $265.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

