DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

