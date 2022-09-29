DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

