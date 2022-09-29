DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 118.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.